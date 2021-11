CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following developing news involving a school bus crash.

The crash involved the school bus and a semi near State Road 59 and US Highway 40 in Clay County just after 10:00 P.M. Thursday.

Dispatchers in Clay County told us people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

We are working to find out if there were any injuries.

We will follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.