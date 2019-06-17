Crews rescue several people in Parke County after ATV swept away by rushing water

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews in Parke County rescued several people after they drove their ATV into moving water.

It happened on County Road 100 North at State Sanatorium Covered Bridge.

The driver and passengers were on an ATV when it was swept off by fast-moving water.

All were rescued by Indiana Conservation Officers.

Several other emergency crews also responded to the scene.

Officials say you should not drive through rushing water.