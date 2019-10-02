Crews reopen State Road 59 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State Road 59 in Clay County is now open.
The road was closed just north of Brazil back in July. It was supposed to be open two weeks ago.
That date was pushed back because of utility relocation delays.
Crews were doing some work on the bridge.
Indiana Department of Transportation officials announced on Wednesday they finished the project.
