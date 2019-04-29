Crews remove billboard, giving people a clear view of museum mural

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can now easily see the Coca-Cola mural on the side of the new Vigo County Historical Society Museum in downtown Terre Haute.
On Monday, crews removed the billboard that was near the Square Donuts parking lot.
The mural on the side of the building was completed last May.
Museum leaders told News 10 they worked with city officials to get the billboard removed.
