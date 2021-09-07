Crews pull car with what appears to be a body from the Wabash River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in Terre Haute as crews have removed a vehicle out of the Wabash River.

News 10 was at Fairbanks Park Tuesday morning as a tow truck removed the car from the river.

The Terre Haute Fire Department and Sugar Creek Water Rescue Teams were called to remove the car from the bottom of the boat ramp in the park.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but our crews did see what appeared to be a body near the car.

We have reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.