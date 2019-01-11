Prepare to share the road with snow trucks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Crews are busy preparing for snow in the forecast.

The Terre Haute Street Department says they are already gearing up. They are preparing large amounts of salt and sand mix to lay down on city streets. They say once a few inches of snow is on the ground, they will be doing nothing but plow throughout their shift.

The street department says they potentially will be out on the streets for 24-hours to clean everything up.

Snow trucks will be pre-treating main roads, bridges, overpasses, and hills. The plan is to have your commute run smoothly and safely.

If you're hitting the roads for whatever reason this weekend, officials remind you to share the road with snow plows. The street department says drivers often drive too close.

"I would like to see people back off a little bit," Bryan Driskill, lead foreman at the Terre Haute Street Department said. "Give us some room to breath. Maybe about 50 feet. We have also have a problem with on-coming traffic. Drivers like to hug the double, yellow-line. That's pretty dangerous. These trucks are 48,000 pounds."

Driskill says giving yourself extra room also prevents salt from getting on the hood of your car and or the windshield.