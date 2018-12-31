Crews prepare for Vincennes' Watermelon Drop

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a rainy start for workers this new year's eve. But that rain won't stop residents from carrying on a decade-long tradition.

Duane Chattin with the National Watermelon Drop says, "We've had the melon drop in rain, snow, ice. Just about any condition you could think of."

Just before midnight, a crane will lift the large fruit high into the sky. At the stroke of twelve 19 watermelons will be dropped to signify the new year.

The drop is a unique way for residents to ring in the new year. But for business owners, the event means more people in town.

Graze 1885 business owner Candice Miller says, "We're opening up at six thirty. We're going to kind of open up to help celebrate the new year eve and the melon drop."

Many shops along main street will open their doors Monday night. Miller says events like the watermelon drop are good for the growth of downtown.

Miller says, "We've got all these other businesses opening up. It's great. So it helps me a lot. When they do these events, the Christmas events, things like that."

Officials say the uniqueness of the event has supplied the community with nationwide attention. That publicity then helps with business throughout the new year.

Chattin says, "Today in agribusiness watermelons are a huge industry here in Knox County. Just hundreds and hundreds of semis leave the community taking watermelon all over the country."

Shyla Beam with the Vincennes Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau says, "Even if people don't attend the event itself it makes them aware of Vincennes and what we have to offer here. As far as our agriculture and rich watermelon industry."