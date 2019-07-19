Two killed in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

The crash happened around 5:30 Friday evening at the 19-mile marker, just west of the State Road 59 exit in Clay County.

According to Indiana State Police, it started when a semi was pulled over onto the shoulder with some sort of mechanical issues.

Traffic was getting over for the stopped semi when an SUV was rear-ended by a different semi.

That caused the SUV to spin out of control into the medium, killing two people inside the SUV.

After hitting the SUV, the driver of the semi crashed into a trailer that was being pulled by a pick-up truck, causing part of the ramp on the trailer to break off.

The broken portion of the ramp hit a second semi.

No names have been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Clay County I-70 eastbound at the 19 mile marker (west of SR 59 exit)—SERIOUS accident. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/413Ebv98jG

— Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) July 19, 2019