TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a massive business fire in downtown Terre Haute.

It's happening at Absolute House Care at 1719 Wabash Avenue.

Our crew on the scene says the building is fully engulfed.

Streets in the area are closed. You should avoid the area.

We will continue to follow this breaking story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.