First responders on the scene of 'major accident' in Edgar County

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office has called it a 'major accident,' but details surrounding the crash are unclear.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 2:15 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 2:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Edgar County.

Dispatchers told News 10 the crash accident involved a semi.

Police have closed Lower Terre Haute Road from Midwestern Gas Street to New Providence Church Road.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

