Crews respond to house fire on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute house fire is under investigation.
It happened around 6:00 Tuesday night at 2315 S. Center Street in Terre Haute.
That is between Voorhees and Mortin Streets.
The details surrounding the fire are unclear at the time, but our photographer on the scene saw heavy smoke coming from the home.
The cause or the extent of any injuries remains unclear at this time.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
