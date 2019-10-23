Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are hurt as crews continue to fight a massive fire in downtown Terre Haute.
It started around 10:00 at 1803 Wabash Avenue.
The bottom floor of the building is commercial space with the second floor acting as apartments.
Norm Loudermilk from the Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 four people were still inside when crews arrived on the scene.
Two people had to jump from second-story windows, and one of those people was hurt.
Loudermilk says two other people suffered from smoke inhalation.
Crews blocked roads in the area.
Loudermilk says no cause for the fire has been determined at this time.
