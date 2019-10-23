Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

Two people had to jump from second-story windows, and one of those people was hurt.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are hurt as crews continue to fight a massive fire in downtown Terre Haute.

It started around 10:00 at 1803 Wabash Avenue.

The bottom floor of the building is commercial space with the second floor acting as apartments.

Norm Loudermilk from the Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 four people were still inside when crews arrived on the scene.

Two people had to jump from second-story windows, and one of those people was hurt.

Loudermilk says two other people suffered from smoke inhalation.

Crews blocked roads in the area.

Loudermilk says no cause for the fire has been determined at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

Image

Cobie Barnes

Image

Logan White

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to fix the community drug problem - her

Image

School safety week

Image

Greene County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing person

Image

Rosedale teacher charged with sex crimes against a student

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate celebrates new West Terre Haute location

Image

Local PAC encourages people to get out and vote

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival