Life-threatening injuries reported as branch falls through Vigo County driver's windshield

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a crash in Vigo County just north of West Terre Haute.

It happened at Watson Place and Deering Avenue.

Vigo County Deputies from the scene told us the crash involved a single vehicle.

A tree branch went through the windshield, injuring the man while he was driving.

Police report the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.