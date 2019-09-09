All Lanes open after a serious crash on I-70 in Clark County

UPDATE: All lanes I-70 eastbound at milepost 137 are open.
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-70 in Clark County, Illinois.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near the Martinsville exit.
We are still working to learn details about the crash.
As of 6:00 Illinois time Tuesday morning eastbound lanes remain closed.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
