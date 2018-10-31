Knox County police chase leaves one person dead

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County police chase ended with one person dead.

It started around 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an officer with the Vincennes Police Department saw a vehicle they believed was used in a crime earlier in the day.

The officer said he tried to pull the car over near 7th and Busseron Streets in Vincennes when the driver refused to stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was able to escape near 6th and Willow Streets.

That person was taken into custody.

Police say the driver of the of the vehicle sped away from officers, gaining distance.

The vehicle left the road near Bandmill Road and 6th Street resulting in a crash.

Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he was pronounced dead.

No names are being released at this time.