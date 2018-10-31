Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Knox County police chase leaves one person dead Full Story

Knox County police chase leaves one person dead

According to police, an officer with the Vincennes Police Department saw a vehicle they believed was used in a crime earlier in the day.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 4:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County police chase ended with one person dead.

It started around 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an officer with the Vincennes Police Department saw a vehicle they believed was used in a crime earlier in the day.

The officer said he tried to pull the car over near 7th and Busseron Streets in Vincennes when the driver refused to stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was able to escape near 6th and Willow Streets.

That person was taken into custody.

Police say the driver of the of the vehicle sped away from officers, gaining distance.

The vehicle left the road near Bandmill Road and 6th Street resulting in a crash.

Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he was pronounced dead.

No names are being released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU's Present and Terre Haute's Mayor hold meeting over homecoming

Image

Suspect in massive drug bust awaits formal charges

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley