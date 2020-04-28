Two hurt when police say speeding motorcycle rear-ended police car after Vigo County pursuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A called off police chase in Vigo County ended when a motorcycle crashed into the back of a police car.

It happened just after 6:00 on Tuesday on U.S. 41 near Carlisle Street.

According to Indiana State Police, officers started a pursuit of a speeding motorcycle. There were two people on the motorcycle.

Police say officers called off the pursuit, but the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a police car.

According to police, the two on the motorcycle were seriously injured.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.