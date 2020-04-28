VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A called off police chase in Vigo County ended when a motorcycle crashed into the back of a police car.
It happened just after 6:00 on Tuesday on U.S. 41 near Carlisle Street.
According to Indiana State Police, officers started a pursuit of a speeding motorcycle. There were two people on the motorcycle.
Police say officers called off the pursuit, but the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a police car.
According to police, the two on the motorcycle were seriously injured.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Two hurt when police say speeding motorcycle rear-ended police car after Vigo County pursuit
- No serious injuries reported after Vigo County school bus rear-ended
- State Police practice high speed driving in Vigo County
- Police: two people hurt after truck crashes into motorcycle
- Vigo County motorcycle crash injures one
- One hurt in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash
- One hurt in eastern Vigo County crash
- Two people hurt in Vigo County crash
- Sullivan man facing charges after police pursuit
- Police say man nearly hits 100 mph during a high-speed motorcycle chase