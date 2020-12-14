Crews on the scene of Interstate 70 crash in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

It happened just before 3:00 at the 13-mile-marker in the westbound lanes.

Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time but police told us no major injuries were reported. However, one person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Two others were transported to a Terre Haute hospital.

Police say you should avoid the area. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.