Crews on the scene of I-70 crash between Terre Haute and Brazil

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a wreck on Interstate 70.
Details are few at this time, but Indiana State Police says the crash happened around the 18-mile-marker in the eastbound lanes.
That is between Terre Haute and Brazil.
We are still working to learn more about the crash and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
