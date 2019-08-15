Clear

Crews on the scene of I-70 crash between Terre Haute and Brazil

Indiana State Police Indiana State Police

Details are few at this time, but Indiana State Police says the crash happened around the 18-mile-marker in the eastbound lanes.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 2:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a wreck on Interstate 70.

Details are few at this time, but Indiana State Police says the crash happened around the 18-mile-marker in the eastbound lanes.

That is between Terre Haute and Brazil.

We are still working to learn more about the crash and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Nice end to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

After School Program/Basketball Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club

Image

Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto shop

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81

Image

Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

Image

Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

A long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department has passed away

Image

Terre Haute business holds active shooter training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States