TERRE HAUTE - Crews are on the scene of a large warehouse fire in Terre Haute.
The warehouse is located off a private drive near North 17th Street and Maple Avenue. This is the same warehouse that caught fire several months ago.
According to Terre Haute Fire Department Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk, the call came in around 8 o'clock Sunday evening.
Crews are still working to put out the fire and Loudermilk says to avoid the area.
He says the investigation is underway but, since the warehouse was vacant, the cause is likely arson.
Related Content
- Crews on scene of large warehouse fire
- Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse
- Crews battle huge house fire
- Crews respond to semi fire
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
- Crews on the scene of Marathon pipeline gas leak in Clay County
- Crews continue to clean up scene after a natural gas pipeline leak in Clay County
- What's next? Investigators and insurance companies survey Futurex fire scene
- Lightning possible cause of large oil rig fire
- Crews battle factory fire in Vincennes
Scroll for more content...