Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

Crews are on the scene of a large warehouse fire in Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE - Crews are on the scene of a large warehouse fire in Terre Haute.

The warehouse is located off a private drive near North 17th Street and Maple Avenue. This is the same warehouse that caught fire several months ago.

According to Terre Haute Fire Department Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk, the call came in around 8 o'clock Sunday evening.

Crews are still working to put out the fire and Loudermilk says to avoid the area.

He says the investigation is underway but, since the warehouse was vacant, the cause is likely arson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Back to school block party

Image

Trailblazer 5K

Image

New park offers pickleball courts

Image

Benefit Harley Ride

Image

Vivid Smiles Grand Opening

Image

School bus involved in accident

Image

End of Summer Sale

Image

Drunk driver arrested after running from police in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States