Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

TERRE HAUTE - Crews are on the scene of a large warehouse fire in Terre Haute.

The warehouse is located off a private drive near North 17th Street and Maple Avenue. This is the same warehouse that caught fire several months ago.

According to Terre Haute Fire Department Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk, the call came in around 8 o'clock Sunday evening.

Crews are still working to put out the fire and Loudermilk says to avoid the area.

He says the investigation is underway but, since the warehouse was vacant, the cause is likely arson.