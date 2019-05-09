Crews mow overgrown grass at Bethesda Cemetery

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local cemetery has taken care of a major concern that several families reached out to News 10 about.
On Thursday, crews mowed overgrown grass at the Bethesda Cemetery.
West Terre Haute families say the lack of upkeeping caused concerns for those who had loved ones buried there.
The families we spoke with said the property wasn't being taken care of.
LINK | 'IT'S THE ONLY WAY WE CAN REMEMBER OUR FAMILY, IT'S ALL WE HAVE LEFT OF THEM' FAMILIES SPEAK OUT ON POOR CONDITIONS FOR A LOCAL CEMETERY
They say the grass made plots less visible, which felt like it was a gin of disrespect those who have passed.
Since the concerns, crews made their way to the grounds to cut the grass.
Bill McLain is the president of the board who oversees the property.
He said the grass was not taken care of sooner due to the weather conditions.
The cemetery was closed all day Thursday and will reopen on Friday.
