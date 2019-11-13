Crews investigate serious electrical issue in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are investigating a serious electrical issue in Vigo County.

It's happening near the railroad tracks at Rio Grande and Gallagher Roads.

Crews on the scene told us some kind of malfunction caused damage.

We spoke with a Duke Energy representative who told us the issue started around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

He told us a downed power line cause other connect lines to catch fire.

Crews are working to restore power in the area.

