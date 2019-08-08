Clear

CSX employee falls down 40 foot ravine near 15-railcar derailment in Parke County

CSX says 15 railcars containing Coke derailed near the U.S. 41 overpass in the Rosedale area.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 7:09 PM
Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A train derailment investigation is underway in Parke County.

CSX says it happened around 5:00 on Thursday afternoon. 

STATEMENT FROM CSX

“At approximately 5:00 p.m. Thursday, a southbound CSX train, derailed 15 loaded railcars containing coke near US 41 overpass in Rosedale, IN. Preliminary reports indicate that five railcars are upright and 10 railcars are on their side. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials are involved. CSX contractors are enroute to assess the situation and begin developing a recovery plan. The train consisted of four locomotives and 101 railcars.”

According to CSX 15 railcars containing Coke derailed near the U.S. 41 overpass in the Rosedale area. 

They say five railcars are upright and 10 are on their side. 

No hazardous materials involved. 

Police say a 41-year-old Benjamin Ewing fell down a 40-foot ravine near the derailment. 

Ewing is a CSX employee. 

They say Ewing was able able to crawl back up the ravine with no major injuries. 

He was transported to Union Hospital.

Police told News 10 the derailment is expected to take days to clean-up, but it was in a remote area and the public shouldn't expect any road closures. 

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

