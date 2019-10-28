Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police officer was hospitalized after a crash in Terre Haute.
It happened just after 5:30 at 30th Street and 8th Avenue.
Indiana State Police told News 10 the crash involved a Capital Police Officer, which is a division of the Indiana State Police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Police told News 10 the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with arm and leg pain.
We will bring you more as soon as it becomes available.
