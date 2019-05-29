Clear
Crews investigate Wednesday evening Terre Haute fire

Crews are working to learn what started a fire at a home in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are working to learn what started a fire at a home in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. at a home near 19th Street and Washington Avenue.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke around the home.

One person was still inside when crews arrived on the scene, but crews said that person was able to get out safely.

