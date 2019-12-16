Three escape uninjured in Monday morning Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported in a late Monday morning house fire in Terre Haute.

It happened at a house located at 2010 South 8th Street.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10 the fire started when someone was burning incense in an upstairs bedroom.

A neighbor noticed the smoke and helped to get two adults and a child out of the house safely.

Fire crews were quickly able to put the fire out, but the residents were displaced and receiving help from the Red Cross.