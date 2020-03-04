Crews begin cleaning up trash along Highway 159 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may see less trash along Highway 159 over the next few weeks.

News 10 reported last week about heavy debris along the highway in southern Vigo County. The area most impacted was from Riley south to Blackhawk.

LINK | RESIDENTS EXPRESS CONCERN ABOUT DEBRIS FROM TRASH TRUCKS TRAVELING ALONG HIGHWAY 159

Beth Charles lives near the Sycamore Ridge Landfill.

She says leaky trash trucks traveling to the landfill contributed to the problem.

She tells us crews from the landfill have been in the area multiple times picking up trash over the past few days.

"We really appreciate their efforts in cleaning up and picking up things along the road and in the ditches and in the fields...although it looks better. There's still a long way to go," Charles told us.

She says she was told crews will continue to pick-up trash along Highway 159 over the next month or so.