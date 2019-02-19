Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Street crews are ready for all kinds of weather conditions and work.

They could switch from filling potholes to putting down salt and sand at any moment.

Report a pothole in Terre Haute - Dial 311 or click here Report a pothole through INDOT - click here

News 10 caught up with the Terre Haute Street Department on Tuesday.

Workers were out filling potholes.

The department has crews on standby for snow and ice.

A spokesperson said about half of the trucks are equipped with winter road gear this time of year.