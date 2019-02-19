TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Street crews are ready for all kinds of weather conditions and work.
They could switch from filling potholes to putting down salt and sand at any moment.
Report a pothole in Terre Haute - Dial 311 or click here
Report a pothole through INDOT - click here
News 10 caught up with the Terre Haute Street Department on Tuesday.
Workers were out filling potholes.
The department has crews on standby for snow and ice.
A spokesperson said about half of the trucks are equipped with winter road gear this time of year.
Related Content
- Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute
- Potholes keep popping up in Terre Haute
- Crews start work on Terre Haute roads
- Crews work on another Terre Haute sinkhole
- Crews start work on Terre Haut sidewalks
- Terre Haute warming center filled to capacity
- City crews work to repair potholes around town
- A bumpy ride: Reporting potholes in Terre Haute
- Crews work Friday afternoon traffic accident in Terre Haute
- Crews work on new assisted living facility in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...