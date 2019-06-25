CLAY CITY, Ind (WTHI) - The weather is shaping up nicely for a little time outdoors.
That made Tuesday the perfect day for the start of the Clay City Fair.
Our crew stopped by the Gorshorn Memorial Park in Clay City.
Workers were getting ready for a pet parade, look-a-like contest, and a sheep show.
The fair also features vendors, rides, music, and food.
To learn more about the fair, click here.
Related Content
- Crews get ready for Clay City Fair
- Rainy Tuesday impacts Clay City Fair schedule
- Clay City Boil Order
- Clay County Fair in full swing
- Road crews get ready for winter weather
- Crews get ready for annual Oktoberfest
- Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County
- New gas station ready to set up shop in Clay City
- Clay Youth Food Program
- Crews get ready for "Race Through the Jungle"
Scroll for more content...