Crews gear up for phase two of the Business 50 project in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Getting Business 50 fixed has been the goal for Washington leaders for years. The first steps were phase one with repaving a section of the roadway. But phase two is a whole different story.

Mayor David Rhoads says, "They'll start tearing into it and the infrastructure gets done first. There is always going to be one lane of road open at all times and in the evenings they're going to have it where there's two lanes open."

Phase two stretches from southeast third street to southwest 11th. That's just beyond the Family Table restaurant. The project will rip up and replace the current roadway, provide upgrades to the sidewalks, as well as improve utilities.

Rhoads explains, "The infrastructure is getting replaced and moved out of the roadway underneath the sidewalks. So in the future, if we have any breakage or outage its going to be out of the road. So the road should not have to be torn up."

Crews expect to finish phase two by May of next year. In the meantime, city leaders are preaching patience.

Rhoads says, "I've heard a lot of feedback to get this road fixed. But they're going to have to be patient with this. It's going to be ten months. But the overall picture when it's all said and done, the outcome of it is really going to be nice for the citizens for years to come."