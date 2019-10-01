Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major Parke County road is finally finished.

Crews began working on Howard Avenue in Rockville last August.

On Tuesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's completion.

However, officials say it will be a few more days before the barricades will come down.

New sidewalks, added street lamps, and repaving were all part of the project.

People we spoke with say they are thrilled with the changes.

Neighbors say project leaders delivered on their promise to complete the project in a year and a half.