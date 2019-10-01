Clear

Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

On Tuesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's completion.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major Parke County road is finally finished.

Crews began working on Howard Avenue in Rockville last August.

On Tuesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's completion.

However, officials say it will be a few more days before the barricades will come down.

New sidewalks, added street lamps, and repaving were all part of the project.

People we spoke with say they are thrilled with the changes.

Neighbors say project leaders delivered on their promise to complete the project in a year and a half.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Another Warm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sullivan Night Out brings first responders together with the community

Image

Terre Haute Police Department wins annual Brown versus Blue' basketball game

Image

Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

Image

Police search for a stolen handgun after a series of car break-ins, two arrested

Image

League of Women Voters Terre Haute mayoral debate

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin from the pool

Image

'Safety in a tree stand that’s the important thing': Hunting safety tips

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say