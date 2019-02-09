Clear

Crews fight early morning house fire in Terre Haute

A photo showing fire crews working to put out a fire on East Woodsmall Drive in Terre Haute. (WTHI Photo, Jaren West)

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're working to learn more about an early morning house fire in Terre Haute.

It happened Saturday morning just before five a.m. on East Woodsmall Drive.

Crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Around six Saturday, firefighters were still working to put out the blaze.

Crews on-scene say there was a concern of a propane tank near the back of the house.

There's no word yet on if anyone was home when the fire started.

The house is a total loss. A cause hasn't been released yet.

