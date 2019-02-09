TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're working to learn more about an early morning house fire in Terre Haute.
It happened Saturday morning just before five a.m. on East Woodsmall Drive.
Crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Around six Saturday, firefighters were still working to put out the blaze.
Crews on-scene say there was a concern of a propane tank near the back of the house.
There's no word yet on if anyone was home when the fire started.
The house is a total loss. A cause hasn't been released yet.
Related Content
- Crews fight early morning house fire in Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side
- Crews respond to house fire on Terre Haute's south side
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Home destroyed during early morning fire in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
- UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...