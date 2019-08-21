Crews fight Wednesday night fire in Robinson

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Crews in Crawford County, Illinois responded to a massive fire Wednesday night.

Details are few at this time, but we've learned it happened at 1101 West Tulip Lane in Robinson.

Dispatchers told News 10 they got the call about a house fire around 5:30 central time.

They told us nobody was hurt in the fire.

We are still working to learn the cause.