Crews close section of Sullivan County road for repairs

Part of State Road 154 in Sullivan County is closed.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of State Road 154 in Sullivan County is closed.

It spans from the state line to State Road 63, near Graysville.

The area remains open to local traffic.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says others should take a different way.

Workers will be repairing and resealing the road.

This should improve the pavement, so it will last longer.

INDOT reminds you to take extra time and watch for road crews.

Work is expected to last about a week.

