Crews close part of Locust Street to fix railroad crossing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for Terre Haute drivers.
A road closure could cause some delays in your holiday travel.
The intersection of Locust and 10th Streets have closed.
Crews will be repairing the railroad in the area.
That crossing will be closed until November 27th.
