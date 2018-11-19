Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crews close part of Locust Street to fix railroad crossing

A road closure could cause some delays in your holiday travel.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for Terre Haute drivers.

A road closure could cause some delays in your holiday travel.

The intersection of Locust and 10th Streets have closed.

Crews will be repairing the railroad in the area.

That crossing will be closed until November 27th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Picking out your Christmas tree

Image

Snow and rain? Kevin explains

Image

WRV Elementary Tele Health

Image

The math and reading summit

Image

Small business Saturday, doing big things

Image

Indiana hate crime proposal

Image

How To Avoid Salmonella In Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Image

Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday

Image

New Rockefeller Christmas Tree Star Unveiled

Image

Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps