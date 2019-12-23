TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a Terre Haute house fire.
It started a little after 1:00 Monday afternoon at a home near the intersection of South 11 1/2 Street and Kussner Street.
We are working to gather more information on the cause of the fire or if any injuries were reported.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Related Content
- Crews called to house fire on Terre Haute's southside
- Power outages reported on Terre Haute's southside
- Crews respond to Terre Haute house fire
- McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side
- Crews respond to house fire on Terre Haute's south side
- Crews fight early morning house fire in Terre Haute
- Crews battle house fire and heavy smoke in Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...