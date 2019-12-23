Crews called to house fire on Terre Haute's southside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a Terre Haute house fire.

It started a little after 1:00 Monday afternoon at a home near the intersection of South 11 1/2 Street and Kussner Street.

We are working to gather more information on the cause of the fire or if any injuries were reported.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.