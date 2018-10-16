Clear

Crews break ground on new Vermillion County Fairground grandstand

A community looks to rebuild after a piece of history went up in flames nearly two years ago.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community looks to rebuild after a piece of history went up in flames nearly two years ago.

A fire destroyed the Vermillion County Fairground Grandstands.

On Tuesday, crews started work on laying the foundation for the new grandstands.

Board members told us it's been a group effort to get things rolling.

"What we wanted...we want to do this right and we want it to be a group effort and the fair board and the 4H have just been great helping us, and of course you can't do anything without the town board," Charley Craft, a Park Board Member told us.

Crews told us they expect to have the grandstands done by the end of November.

