Crews break ground on new Vermillion County Fairground grandstand

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community looks to rebuild after a piece of history went up in flames nearly two years ago.
A fire destroyed the Vermillion County Fairground Grandstands.
On Tuesday, crews started work on laying the foundation for the new grandstands.
Board members told us it's been a group effort to get things rolling.
"What we wanted...we want to do this right and we want it to be a group effort and the fair board and the 4H have just been great helping us, and of course you can't do anything without the town board," Charley Craft, a Park Board Member told us.
Crews told us they expect to have the grandstands done by the end of November.
