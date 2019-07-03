Clear

Crews break ground on a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

Terre Haute's leaders took steps to further grow the city's east side.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 1:31 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's leaders took steps to further grow the city's east side.

Leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Culver's.

Culver's is a restaurant that specializes in frozen custard and burgers.

Owners are planning to put it on State Road 46, near the Meijer gas station.

The restaurant plans to hire around 95 people and should open in November. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

Image

Tuesday late forecast

Image

Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections

Image

Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Image

Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

Image

Police search for suspect wanted for Vigo County bank robbery

Image

More people are driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol

Image

'They just helped a lot, it feels like home here...' Early Head Start Program gets grant to help mor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way