Crews break ground on a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's leaders took steps to further grow the city's east side.

Leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Culver's.

Culver's is a restaurant that specializes in frozen custard and burgers.

Owners are planning to put it on State Road 46, near the Meijer gas station.

The restaurant plans to hire around 95 people and should open in November.