Crews break ground on 'Tiny Home' village in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's homeless community will find shelter with an upcoming project.

Mental Health America is building a 'Tiny Home' village. Organizers broke ground on the project on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Duke Energy donated $12,500 to be used on the first home.

Crews will build the homes along 14th and Chase Streets. Each one will include a small kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area.

The goal is to help several homeless people in the community find a home to help establish their confidence and independence.