Crews begin setup for Oktoberfest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for an annual festival are underway.

We found crews setting up for Oktoberfest at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

The festival celebrates German culture.

There will be music, a beer garden, and lots of good food.

Organizers say it is always a good time.

"The Germans have been here since the early 1800s. It's just very industrious. It keeps everybody together," Event coordinator Brad Crest said.

It happens on Friday and Saturday.