Crews begin set-up or Beer Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first-ever Beer Fest is set to take place on Saturday.
Set-up began on Friday at The Meadows on Terre Haute's east side.
News 10 has teamed up with Zink Distributing for the event.
More than 20 types of craft beers will be available to sample.
There will also be food vendors and live music.
It happens from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $40.
