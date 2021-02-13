Chief says occupant "didn't make it out" of morning fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The chief of the Seelyville Fire Department says a person "didn't make it out" of a Saturday morning fire in Vigo County.

According to Chief Harold Osborn, the fire started sometime around 7 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a home on North Tabortown Road. Chief Osborn says the home was "fully envolved" when crews arrived.

As of 10 Saturday morning, crews were still working to put down the fire. Osborn said an investigation would begin after the fire was out. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire. Officials have not released any details about the person inside the home during the fire.