Clear

Crews battle huge house fire

Crews are battling a huge house fire in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 9:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – Crews are battling a huge house fire in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Authorities say the fire started around eight Saturday evening. The home is located on Clover Street as you head into town.

Several agencies are working to put the fire out.

Crews tell News 10 the family was able to get out of the home. They say the family has pets and it is not known at this time if they were able to escape.

News 10 is following this developing story and will have more details on air and online as they become available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools