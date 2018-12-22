Crews battle huge house fire

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – Crews are battling a huge house fire in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Authorities say the fire started around eight Saturday evening. The home is located on Clover Street as you head into town.

Several agencies are working to put the fire out.

Crews tell News 10 the family was able to get out of the home. They say the family has pets and it is not known at this time if they were able to escape.

News 10 is following this developing story and will have more details on air and online as they become available.