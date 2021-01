TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Terre Haute.

It happened around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon near 13th Street and 2nd Avenue.

When our crew arrived to the fire, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

The homeowner told us they believed a space heater was plugged in, and caused the fire. They added that every person inside made it out safely, but there were still animals inside of the house.

There's no word on a cause of if there were any injuries.