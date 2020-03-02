CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire damaged a family's home in Clinton Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to a house on South 3rd Street around 7:45 a.m.
Clinton and Fairview Park firefighters responded, along with American Red Cross Personnel and utility companies.
No injuries were reported. Two adults and three children lived in the home. Fire officials at the scene said some pets haven't been found.
Fire officials say the fire may have started in the dining room, but the investigation into what caused it is ongoing. No foul play is suspected.
Related Content
- Crews battle house fire in Clinton
- Crews battle huge house fire
- Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side
- Crews battle house fire and heavy smoke in Terre Haute
- Crews work to battle house fire in Rosedale
- Crews battle factory fire in Vincennes
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Crews battle fire at Brazil trucking company
- Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business
Scroll for more content...