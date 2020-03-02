Crews battle house fire in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire damaged a family's home in Clinton Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a house on South 3rd Street around 7:45 a.m.

Clinton and Fairview Park firefighters responded, along with American Red Cross Personnel and utility companies.

No injuries were reported. Two adults and three children lived in the home. Fire officials at the scene said some pets haven't been found.

Fire officials say the fire may have started in the dining room, but the investigation into what caused it is ongoing. No foul play is suspected.