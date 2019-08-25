Clear

Crews battle house fire and heavy smoke in Terre Haute

Crews are battling heavy smoke as they work to put out a house fire in Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Crews are battling heavy smoke as they work to put out a house fire in Terre Haute.

The fire is happening in a house on Shields Avenue near 28th Street.

News 10 has a crew on the scene. Neighbors say the home belongs to an elderly couple. They were not there when the fire started but their son was inside. He was able to get out. There were animals in the home and all but one were saved.

This is a developing story and News 10 will have updates on air and online.

