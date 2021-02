WHITCOMB HEIGHTS, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was damaged by a early morning fire.

It happened a little before 2:00 a.m. Monday

Crews were called to 2401 West Elmwood Avenue in Whitcomb Heights.

That's north of West Terre Haute.

Firefighters not only battled the fire, but also snow and temperatures in the single digits.

No injuries were reported.

Vigo County dispatch confirms there was a fire at this same location early sunday evening.