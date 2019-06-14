Crews battle fire Friday evening in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews battled a fire in West Terre Haute Friday evening.
Crews were first called to 602 West Paris Avenue around 4:48 p.m. The building appeared to be a combination of a house and business. A sign in the front of the property was for Quality Council of Indiana.
Firefighters initially reported seeing a lot of smoke coming from the building. At one point, our News 10 crew reported seeing intense flames coming from the roof.
At the time this story was published, crews were still actively putting out flames and had not released any details. News 10 will update this story when more information is released.
