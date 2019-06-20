Crews battle fatal early morning fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed that one person died in an early morning fire.

It started just before 5:00 a.m. at a home just west of Rosedale.

Fire crews were called to 10191 Sherfick Lane.

We're told two structures caught fire at that location.

News 10 will bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.