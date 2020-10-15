Crews battle brush fires in several Wabash Valley locations

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Dry and windy conditions were blamed for a fire in Edgar County, Illinois on Wednesday.

Wind speeds of more than 20 miles-per-hour caused a fire near Grandview Street that spread to several cornfields.

While firefighters from across the county rushed to fight it, the Paris community came together as well.

Volunteers set up food and water drop-off locations.

They did this through text alerts and word of mouth. One location was Memorial Elementary School.

Many residents who dropped off food say unity is nothing new in the community.

KNOX COUNTY

There was a similar scene in southern Indiana. In Knox County, firefighters battled a massive brush fire.

It started around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Our Bureau Chief Gary Brian saw crews staged at Villwock Farms. Officials say most of the problem was near Freelandville Road.

That is near Edwardsport.

Crews sprayed water on houses to protect them.