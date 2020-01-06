Crews investigate West Terre Haute house fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No official cause has been released for a West Terre Haute house fire.

It happened just after 3:15 Monday afternoon at a home on North 6th Street.

The home's owner, who is renting it to another family, told News 10 one juvenile female was home when the fire started.

She told us the girl, along with three cats, made it out.

There's no word on how the fire started.